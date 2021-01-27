A United Nations report has said that Yemen's Houthi rebels gained even more ground during the past year, and the government resorted to corruption despite a humanitarian crisis.

The experts assessing UN sanctions on Yemen said that the Saudi-backed government "lost strategic territory to both the Houthis and the Southern Transitional Council," a secessionist group whose members late last year entered into a unity government.

"The government of Yemen is, in some cases, engaging in money laundering and corruption practices that adversely affect access to adequate food supplies for Yemenis, in violation of the right to food," said the report submitted to the Security Council and seen by AFP.

It pointed to $423 million that was "illegally transferred to traders" after being deposited with the government by oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

The report comes as US President Joe Biden's new administration moves to cut off military support for Saudi Arabia, believing its offensive against the Iranian-linked rebels has contributed to what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, kept up their gains due to "the lack of a coherent strategy among anti-Houthi forces, demonstrated by infighting within them, and disagreements between their regional backers."

It pointed to how the United Arab Emirates, which backs the Saudi campaign against the Houthis, had also lent support to the Southern Transitional Council, which seeks to restore South Yemen's pre-1990 independence.