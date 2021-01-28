“Please call me Jibra’il,” said Timothy Weeks when TRTWorld recently approached him for an interview over Signal, the encrypted messaging app everyone is switching to these days.

Weeks, a 52-year-old English language teacher, is a former Taliban hostage who spent three and a half years in captivity — most of that time shackled in a small windowless room.

His formal Muslim name, Jibra’il Omar, is a reflection of his belief that an archangel was looking over him during his imprisonment.

He, along with a fellow American teacher, Kevin King, was released in late 2019 in exchange for three Taliban commanders who were in the custody of Afghan forces. That prisoner swap led to the first-ever peace talks between the Kabul administration and the militant group.

More than 150,000 people, many of them civilians, have been killed in the conflict, which began following the US invasion of Afghanistan almost 20 years ago, according to the UN.

As the peace talks drag on in Doha, the Taliban continue to stage devastating attacks, including suicide bombings, against Afghan government forces.

Amid this carnage, Weeks is among those who has seen the ugly side of the Taliban. He has also witnessed what he calls the perseverance and unshakable faith of its fighters.

His story is of a devout Christian man who wanted, as a teacher, to do good for beaten-down people. Instead, he was dragged off with an AK-47 to his back. And now he looks back at the entire experience as Allah’s will.

33.3.3

Weeks said he had a happy childhood growing up in the Australian countryside of Wagga Wagga, known for producing sportsmen including Shane Warne, who dazzled the world of cricket with his spin bowling.

“It’s all sheep and wheat...vast and expansive landscape,” he says about the region..

His earliest recollection of hearing about Afghanistan goes back to his family home where he spent countless days playing alongside a river with his two younger siblings.

“My father’s mother had a Persian carpet on the wall. It depicted a scene in a Middle Eastern country. It could either be from Iran or Afghanistan,” he said.

The embroidered picture showed a royal court with kings and princes huddled together with their bows and hunting dogs. “She used to tell me stories using those characters. So it was like a picture book for me.”

An avid traveller, Weeks spent 20 years as an English language teacher in Thailand, Palestine and Timor Leste after completing his post-graduate degree in education from Cambridge University, UK.

After coming across an advertisement for a job at the American University of Afghanistan, he applied and was accepted.

Flying from Dubai to Kabul in 2016, he could see the imposing mountains rising up on the horizon and the barren landscape all around.

Weeks was assigned the task of designing a language course for Afghan police officers. But he never got that far. Just a few weeks after his arrival he and Kevin were abducted outside the university gate by a four-man gang.

“I was taken away exactly 33 days 3 hour and 3 minutes after my arrival — something like that,” he said with a laugh.

To the mountains and beyond

On the night of August 9, 2016, Weeks and Kevin’s bus had hardly emerged from the university gate when it came to a screeching halt.

Weeks was knocked out after his head struck the seat in front of him. When he regained consciousness a little while later, he saw a man in military fatigues, strapped with what he later realised was a suicide vest.

The two academics were huddled in a car which sped across Kabul. “We stopped in the middle of nowhere. It was deserted and rocky and I thought they would execute me so I refused to get out,” said Weeks.

Over the next eight hours, the kidnappers, along with the two hostages, hiked over rocky terrain. Weeks said he was lucky to be wearing boots. “Kevin, who’s older than me, and a bit overweight, had real difficulty walking.”

They were put into another car and drove to a desolate location. After a few days, the gang handed hostages over to the Taliban.

Weeks said that after his release the CIA officials told him during a briefing in Washington that three of the four initial kidnappers had been arrested. One was killed. He doesn’t know how much the Taliban paid the gang but there have been numerous cases where criminals have abducted foreigners in Afghanistan for ransom.

Over the next 3.5 years, Weeks and Kevin were shifted to various locations 33 times. He has no way to confirm it, but he reckons they were kept in various towns or villages on both sides of the border including in Pakistan’s Waziristan tribal region.

“One of the places where they took us reminded me of Switzerland with its mountains and tiny villages, the winding roads, and incredible snowfall. I later looked up the pictures and they look like Waziristan,” he said.

The most stressful moments were during hasty relocation rushes. That was also when Taliban militants would beat Weeks the most. “At times we were in Toyota pickup trucks for 20 hours under a pile of blankets, winding through backroads.”

Violent Taliban outbursts were usually a result of confusion in interpreting the orders.

“Most of the time we didn't understand what they wanted us to do. It was particularly difficult for Kevin because he’s partially deaf. So you can imagine the difficulty when it’s 4 in the morning, helicopters have come in, you are getting instructions in whispers, your head covered in a balaclava, and you are in chains.

“The guards were really paranoid when it was time to move. I would whisper to Kevin but he wouldn't understand. He’d ask again, I’d repeat and the guards would beat me.”

Later on, Weeks picked up enough Pashto to have a basic conversation with the guards.

The US Navy Seals made at least two rescue attempts, he said. They came close during one operation when they were being held in Ghazni, a city in Afghanistan.

“We were in a compound when the Seals came, there was a lot of machine gun fire and dust. Of course the Taliban didn’t tell us it was the Navy Seals. They said it was Daesh (IS).”

Early on in his ordeal, Weeks was told by one of the Taliban commanders that he would walk free within ten days. But Australia, like the US, has a policy of not paying ransom, and his captivity turned into months and then into years.

In June 2017, the Taliban released a video of Weeks in which he could be seen asking the Australian government for help, saying he was alone and scared.