The Biden administration has paused or put under review a wide swath of Trump-era foreign policies as America’s new top diplomat took the helm of the State Department.

The administration placed at least temporarily holds on several big-ticket arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, while newly installed Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is looking urgently at a terrorism designation against Yemen’s Houthi rebels that his predecessor enacted shortly before leaving office.

On his first full day on the job, Blinken said the administration has initiated a comprehensive review of the US relationship with Russia and is examining details of a US-Taliban peace deal signed nearly a year ago.

He said the administration had, however, asked Trump's special envoy for Afghanistan, former ambassador to the United Nations Zalmay Khalilzad, to remain on the job for continuity's sake.

Speaking to reporters just hours after his ceremonial but coronavirus-limited entrance into the State Department's main lobby, Blinken also said the administration is willing to return to commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which former President Donald Trump withdrew from, but only if Iran returns to full compliance with the accord.

In his remarks to a demoralised diplomatic corps that was often denigrated or ignored over the past four years, Blinken vowed to rebuild the ranks of the foreign service and rely on its expertise as the Biden administration tries to restore US global standing.

He said the world is watching how America pursues foreign policy after Trump's "America First” doctrine that alienated many US allies.

Blinken spoke on Wednesday to the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Israel, following calls late Tuesday to his counterparts in Canada, Mexico, Japan and South Korea.

Appearing in the press briefing room, which had been rarely used during the Trump administration, Blinken pledged to respect and be accessible to journalists and to restore the State Department's daily press briefings beginning next week.

Yemen conflict

On policy matters, Blinken said he was particularly concerned by the “foreign terrorist organisation” designation for the Iran-backed Houthis that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced just 10 days before the end of the Trump administration.

Many fear that move, which comes with strict US sanctions, will unnecessarily exacerbate what is already one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Of all the steps that Trump and Pompeo took in their waning days “that's the priority in my book,” Blinken said of the designation. “We're taking a very urgent and a very close look at that.” The Treasury Department has already moved to suspend some of the sanctions affiliated with the designation, but aid groups say that mass famine could result if they are not all lifted.

The pause in the arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which were announced just days after the November 6 election that Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden, is also related to Yemen.

Critics fear the two Arab nations may use advanced US weaponry to continue the Saudi-led war in Yemen with a significant risk of civilian casualties.