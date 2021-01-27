BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish delivery app Getir hits international market, arrives in London
Turkey's biggest online delivery app has arrived in London, Getir co-founder Nazim Salur announces on Twitter.
Photo from Getir delivery app co-founder Nazim Salur's Twitter shows a company driver in London, UK on January 27, 2021.
January 27, 2021

Turkish delivery service Getir has hit international markets with its first services abroad offered in London, says co-founder Nazım Salur on Twitter.

"We will endear this two-syllable Turkish word there, too," Salur said on Wednesday, referring to the delivery app's name Getir which translates to "bring" or "get" in Turkish.

Salur thanked the app's users and employees "who made it to this day" in his post.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Getir had been in talks with investors to sign a funding deal after a $800 million valuation with an eye on expanding into the United Kingdom.

The 10-minute delivery app currently operates in 10 cities in Turkey, including Istanbul and capital Ankara.

The firm saw a large boom in 2020 as customers flocked to online delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic, and drew the attention of investors, raising around $38 million in its first funding round completed earlier last year.

SOURCE:TRT World
