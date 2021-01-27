What happens when stock market fundamentals get mixed up with social media? Well, it can fuel an unprecedented rally in the stock of a company which is bleeding money.

The share price of GameStop Corporation (GME), a company which sells video games and consoles via a chain of stories in the US, Canada, European Union and Australia has shot through the roof this month.

Between January 12 and 26, GME’s stock shot up from $19.94 to around $145 a share, increasing the market value of the company to $10 billion and placing it alongside giant American stocks.

GME, which relies on people visiting the malls where most of its stores are located, has incurred net losses for over a year.

High-speed internet also means that gamers can now easily download new games instead of visiting the store to buy physical copies. The pandemic has further dampened sales.

In the quarter ending October 2020 - the latest period for which GME’s results are available - the Delaware-based retailer reported a net loss of $18.8 million.

It was one of the favourite stocks among short-sellers who make money on bets, anticipating that the value of a company will go down.

The surge in GME followed calls on a Reddit forum, r/WallStreetBets, that it was a way to push back against deep-pocketed funds who were shorting “an underdog company”.

By encouraging enough people to buy the stock, they have created an artificial rally, entrapping short-sellers in their own game.