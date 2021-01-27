Middle East historians will look back at 2020 as a watershed year for Israel’s diplomatic integration into the Arab region. Within the final months of the year, four Arab states — the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco — all announced their plans to formalise diplomatic relations with Israel. Yet amid this wave of normalisation, Algeria has made its pro-Palestinian position crystal clear.

Soon after the US, UAE, and Israel announced the Abraham Accords on August 13, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stated: “There is a mad rush among [some] Arabs to normalise ties. We will not participate in it. We will not accept it. We will not bless it. [The] Palestine cause is sacred, and we will not give it up.”

A history of anti-colonialism

To understand why Algeria is so firmly opposed to normalising ties with Israel, we must consider Algeria’s bloody war of independence (1954-1962). This experience of fighting against French colonial rule retains a special status not only in the Algerian psyche, but also in the collective conscience throughout Arab/Muslim countries. It is tough to exaggerate how much this chapter of the North African country’s history shapes Algerian identity and perspectives on the Palestinian cause.

Algerians believe that they serve as a model for people in the Global South who struggle against colonialism and imperialism. As the International Interest's Sami Hamdi put it, “Algerians feel a deep resonance with the Palestinians who have been colonized for some 82 years and believe that whatever the difficulties, resistance will eventually succeed.”

There is no doubt that when Tebboune called the Palestinian cause “sacred”, he was truly speaking on behalf of the Algerian people. The country’s “somewhat exceptional history makes resistance against colonial powers writ large a narrative crucially central to the Algerian state as we know it,” said Jalel Harchaoui, a Senior Fellow at the Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime told me in an interview.

“Algiers has little choice but to stick to its pro-Palestinian stance of the last five or six decades,” Harchaoui explains. “This remains true even if the Palestinian leadership inspires very few nowadays in the Arab world. In Algeria, the Palestinian cause is more about Algerian identity and Algerian sovereignty than anything else.”

In 1988, when Palestine declared its independence, Algeria was the first country in the world to officially recognise its statehood. This decision further contributed to the depth of Algerian-Palestinian relations. Even when other Arab states — notably those which signed the Abraham Accords last year — essentially dropped their pan-Arab commitments to the Palestinian struggle, Algeria has stood by the cause.

Algerian fears of Gulf adventurism in North Africa

An important factor is domestic opinion in Algeria, which is fiercely pro-Palestinian with essentially the entire citizenry opposing the normalisation of relations with Tel Aviv under current circumstances. The population’s views of Abu Dhabi are also key to understanding why Algeria’s leadership has voiced its staunch opposition to the Israel-UAE diplomatic deal, as well as Abu Dhabi’s efforts to push more Arab and African states to join the Abraham Accords.