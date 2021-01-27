Fifty-three people have died and 29 people injured with severe burns in Cameroon when a bus collided with a fuel van, causing a blaze that engulfed both vehicles, the local governor said.

The accident occurred early on Wednesday in Santchou village and survivors were rushed to hospitals in the western towns of Dschang and Bafoussam, Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of the West Region of Cameroon, confirmed.

The 70-seat bus collided head-on with the van at around 3.30am at a location called the Cliff of Dschang, he said.

“A speeding truck illegally transporting fuel ran into the 70-seat bus transporting passengers from the coastal commercial city of Douala to Bafoussam, the capital of Cameroon’s West region,” Augustine said.

The truck driver, however, escaped after the crash and Augustine has called for his arrest.

'Burned beyond recognition'

Hundreds of people are rushing to Santchou to see if their relatives are dead or alive.