Turkey arrests dozens of Daesh suspects in large-scale operation
Turkish prosecutors in the northwestern Balikesir province issued arrest warrants for 148 suspects as part of a probe against Daesh terror group.
Turkish security forces arrest 126 suspects allegedly affiliated with and financing the terrorist organisation Daesh in 58 provinces based in Balikesir, Turkey on January 27, 2021. / AA
January 27, 2021

At least 126 people with suspected links to the Daesh terror group, also known as ISIS, have been arrested in a large-scale operation in Turkey, a security source has said.

Prosecutors in the northwestern Balikesir province issued arrest warrants for 148 suspects as part of a probe against the terror group on Wednesday, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

With the warrants issued, a Balikesir-based operation spreading to 57 more provinces was launched by gendarmerie, including its anti-terror teams and intelligence officers.

In the operation carried out simultaneously, at least 126 suspects, who were alleged to have links to Daesh and provide financial support to the terror group, were arrested, the source added.

Many organisational documents, arms, cash, and a notebook including money transfers were seized during the operation.

Efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining 22 suspects.

Anti-terror operations

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the group's terrorists multiple times. 

The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

