Independent UN sanctions monitors accused Yemen's government, in a report seen by Reuters, of money-laundering and corruption "that adversely affected access to adequate food supplies" and said the Houthi group collected at least $1.8 billion in state revenue in 2019 to help fund its war effort.

The annual report to the UN Security Council on the implementation of international sanctions on Yemen coincides with UN officials saying that the country is on the verge of a large-scale famine with millions of civilians at risk.

The monitors said Saudi Arabia deposited $2 billion with the Central Bank of Yemen in January 2018 under a development and reconstruction program. The money was intended to fund credit to buy commodities - such as rice, sugar, milk and flour - to strengthen food security and stabilise domestic prices.

The UN investigation found that Yemen's Central Bank broke its foreign exchange rules, manipulated the foreign exchange market and "laundered a substantial part of the Saudi deposit in a sophisticated money-laundering scheme" that saw traders receive a $423 million windfall.

"The $423 million is public money, which has been illegally transferred to private corporations. Documents provided by the Central Bank of Yemen fail to explain why they adopted such a destructive strategy," according to the UN report.

READ MORE:US rejects UN plea to reverse Yemen's Houthis terror designation

'Act of money-laundering and corruption'