US issues heightened terrorism threat alert from domestic extremists
Heightened threat of domestic terrorism in the US could last weeks, says a Department of Homeland Security advisory.
US National Guard soldiers walk through Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, US on January 27, 2021. / Reuters
Ezgi Toper
January 27, 2021

The United States has faced a heightened threat of domestic terrorism from people disgruntled with the outcome of the November presidential election, the Department of Homeland Security has said.

The advisory on Wednesday follows the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 by supporters of then President Donald Trump in which five people were killed, and the inauguration of Joe Biden as president last week amid heightened security in locked-down Washington.

"Information suggests that some ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fuelled by false narratives, could continue to mobilise to incite or commit violence," the department said in a national terrorism advisory.

Heightened threat

There was no information on a specific credible plot but the heightened threat across the United States was likely to persist for weeks, it said.

The DHS advisory said so-called domestic violent extremists were motivated by issues including anger over Covid-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results and police use of force.

It also cited "long-standing racial and ethnic tension — including opposition to immigration" as drivers of domestic violence attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
