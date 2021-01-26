Mali has officially disbanded its military junta, according to a government decree, more than five months after the army deposed president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) is dissolved," said the decree on Tuesday.

The junta briefly governed the country after the August 18 coup and formally remained in place even after the putschists handed power to a civilian interim government, which raised questions about the military's continuing influence.

Young army officers launched the coup after weeks of anti-Keita protests, fuelled partly by frustrations over perceived government corruption, and the president's inability to end a conflict that has raged since 2012.

Under the threat of international sanctions, the officers handed power between September and October to a caretaker government, which is meant to rule for 18 months before staging elections.

But some have raised doubts about the government's ability to stick to its timetable so soon after the coup and amid conflict.

Regional bloc's embargo