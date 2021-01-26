US President Joe Biden has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call for the first time since taking office, as Biden adjusts Washington's policy in a more robust way toward Russia after his predecessor, Donald Trump refused to take on Putin directly.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced the phone call between the two leaders at her daily briefing on Tuesday, saying Biden raised concerns about Russian activities including the treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.

She said topics included Biden's proposal to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia for five years and the US' "strong support for Ukraine sovereignty" in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

Biden also voiced concern about the massive Solar Winds cyber hack blamed on Russia and reports that Russians offered bounties to Taliban insurgents for killing US troops in Afghanistan.

Putin supports 'normalisation' of ties

Putin said he supports "normalisation" of relations between their two countries, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin "noted that the normalisation of relations between Russia and the US would meet the interests of both countries" and "the entire international community," the statement said.

Moscow reached out last week to request the call, according to US officials. Biden agreed but wanted first to prepare with his staff and speak with European allies, including the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany.

And on Tuesday before his call with Putin, Biden spoke to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, pledging the United States' commitment to the decades-old alliance founded as a bulwark against Russian aggression.

New START nuclear treaty