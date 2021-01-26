The global economy is expected to see a strong rebound this year but the coronavirus crisis is causing severe damage, the IMF has said.

"Now at $22 trillion, the projected cumulative output loss over 2020 to 2025, relative to the pre-pandemic projected levels remains substantial," chief economist Gita Gopinath told reporters on Tuesday.

Optimism that new vaccines will bring the pandemic under control and allow economic activity to resume, coupled with the stimulus in major economies, has boosted the growth forecast this year to 5.5 percent, the IMF said in its report.

However, the Washington-based crisis lender warned on Tuesday the outlook is beset by "extraordinary uncertainty," and governments will need to continue to act to prevent lasting damage after Covid-19 caused the worst peacetime economic crisis since the Great Depression.

The upgrade in growth after the 3.5 percent worldwide contraction in 2020 reflects "expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of activity later in the year and additional policy support in a few large economies," including the United States and Japan, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Those developments create "a stronger starting point for the 2021-22 global outlook than envisaged in the previous forecast."

'Important counterpoints to good news'

However, "much remains to be done on the health and economic policy fronts to limit persistent damage from the severe contraction of 2020 and ensure a sustained recovery."

Surging infections in some countries, including new Covid-19 variants, which led to renewed lockdowns, as well as logistical problems with vaccine distribution, pose "important counterpoints to the favourable news," the report said.

And even with the growth, many economies will not recover to their pre-pandemic levels this year, the IMF said.

The fund urged governments to continue to provide support "until the recovery is firmly underway."

