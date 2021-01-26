Ugandan troops have withdrawn from around the home of opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, ending his house arrest since a January 14 election won by long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.

With the vote behind him and fraud claims by Wine failing to gain significant traction, Museveni appears to be calculating that he can mollify pressure from Western allies to free his rival without significant risk to his power base.

The withdrawal of security forces, which the government had said were for Wine's own protection, complied with a court order on Monday. A Reuters correspondent on the scene confirmed the desparture of soldiers and police from his compound in a leafy northern suburb of the capital Kampala.

A police helicopter circled low over the residence.

"That is normal, nothing to worry about. Police can fly its helicopters anywhere it wants," said Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire.

Under house arrest since January 14

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulani Ssentamu, has been under de-facto house arrest at his home outside the capital, Kampala, since he returned from voting on January 14.

Heavily armed soldiers and police officers surrounding the property have blocked members of Wine's household, including his wife, Barbie, from leaving their compound.