Global footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected a multi-million-dollar opportunity to become the face of Saudi Tourism, according to the United Kingdom’s Telegraph, delivering a devastating blow to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s effort to rehabilitate Saudi Arabia’s global image and ultimately his de-facto rule.

Ronaldo was reportedly offered $6 million per year in exchange for his image being used on Saudi Tourism promotional material and for visiting the country. As arguably the highest profile sports celebrity on the planet, Ronaldo’s signature would’ve been a huge public relations coup for the Kingdom.

His rejection of the deal, however, delivers equally large consequences, all of which are negative for the Saudi crown prince, who will likely interpret this piece of bad news as nothing shy of an existential crisis.

MBS's future rule and the legitimacy of the monarchy is inextricably tied to his effort to transform the country's sputtering oil dependent economy by developing and diversifying non-oil industries, including tourism, recreation, infrastructure, healthcare and education, otherwise known strategically as "Vision 2030."

A component of this strategy is to whitewash the Kingdom’s atrocious human rights, with the aim of giving the country a more user-friendly face, particularly for Western audiences, by hosting international sports events and tying itself to the star power of globally recognised athletes and sports teams, a strategy sneered by human right activists as "sportswashing."

The goal is to sell the appearance of a more progressive nation, while doing nothing to address its widespread human rights abuses, including jailing and execution of critics, journalists, and women’s rights advocates, alongside its mistreatment of racial, cultural and sexual minorities. Saudi Arabia’s bid to host an expanded 2020 FIFA World Cup failed in part over concerns towards its repressive policies.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States even partnered with a US based lobbying firm to establish meetings and ties with the National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB) and Major League Soccer (MLS), as part of a $650 million investment in international and local sports.

When the Kingdom hosted an all-female WWE wrestling fixture in 2019, Philippe Nassif, Amnesty International’s advocacy director for the Middle East and Africa, described the event as the quintessential definition of sportswashing.

“In the case of Saudi Arabia, they are infamous for the oppression of women’s rights and ethnic and racial minority rights. What better way to attempt to change that image than an all-women’s wrestling match?” said Nassif to the New York Times.