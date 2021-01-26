Joe Biden's administration must withdraw US soldiers from Syria and rely on Turkey and Russia to contain Daesh there, but cooperation will be easier once Washington is no longer directly assisting the PKK/YPG terrorists, a former US envoy to Damascus has said.

Calling the Trump administration's Syria policy a failure, Robert Ford argued in a Foreign Affairs article that Ankara has "clear incentives to cooperate" as Daesh has also launched terror attacks inside Turkey.

Ford stressed that Washington should help the country control its nearly 911-km border, adding further that "Washington will have to provide Turkey with technological and intelligence support to monitor terrorist traffic."

He said cooperation from Ankara will be easier once Washington is no longer directly assisting the PKK/YPG, saying, "Turkey's primary objective is to stop these groups from establishing an autonomous entity in Syria."

Biden must avoid 'another forever war'

The approach should aim to contain Daesh without committing the US military to "another forever war" and acknowledge Turkey and Russia's "interests in Syria might produce better results," Ford wrote.

Ford argued that the US will need to convince Turkey to secure its southern border to mitigate the threats against US allies or interests.

The former diplomat also stressed that the YPG/PKK – backbone of the SDF – domination will create fractions in the region where Turkey distinguishes Kurdish people and the terror group.

"Arab residents have also protested the SDF's alleged administrative corruption, heavy-handed counterterrorist operations, and conscription practices. For their part, Kurdish forces have carried out car bomb attacks against Arab towns under Turkish military control."

In fact, without needing US encouragement, since 2016 Turkey has launched three counterterror operations across its southern border to protect locals and prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG "terror corridor" in northern Syria.

US supervision created 'semi-state'