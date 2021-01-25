Delegations from Syrian regime, opposition and civil society have begun a new round of meetings in Geneva aimed at revising the constitution of the war-torn country.

The fifth round of the so-called Constitutional Committee came days after UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that many subjects have been discussed for more than a year and it’s now time for the committee to ensure that “the meetings are better organised and more focused.”

Syria’s nearly 10-year conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war 23 million population, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighbouring countries.

“I believe that we need to ensure that the committee begins to move from 'preparing’ a constitutional reform to 'drafting’ one, as it is mandated to do,” Pedersen said last week.

