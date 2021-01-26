Five people have been arrested in Sydney after a largely peaceful Australia Day protests with thousands defying public health concerns and rallying across the nation against the mistreatment of Indigenous people.

The January 26 public holiday marks the date the British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788 to start a penal colony, viewing the land as unoccupied, despite encountering settlements.

But for many Indigenous Australians, who trace their lineage on the continent back 50,000 years, it is called Invasion Day.

'We will not be silent'

Chants of "Black Lives Matter" and "always was, always will be Aboriginal land" rang out during most rallies across the country, television footage showed.

"Until they abolish Australia Day then maybe Invasion Day will be a bit quieter," said Lizzie Jarrett, an Indigenous Australian protest organiser in Sydney.

"At this moment, until this nation celebrates genocide, we will not be silent, we will not stop and we will keep coming."

"For us it represents cultural genocide. Our families being ripped apart. Years and years of disease and famine. And the intergenerational impacts of that are still being felt today," Gomeroi man Dylan Booth told AFP.

Around 2,000-3,000 people gathered in Sydney, according to estimates by the New South Wales police.

The handful of arrests were made for breach of public conduct rules and scuffling with the police.

"With the exception of the few, they were well-behaved," NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said at a televised press conference.

