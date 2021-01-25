WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel extradites teacher wanted on charges of child sex abuse in Australia
Malka Leifer boarded a plane at Ben Gurion Airport with her ankles and wrists shackled.
Israel extradites teacher wanted on charges of child sex abuse in Australia
File photo: Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on February 27, 2018. / AP Archive
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
January 25, 2021

Israeli authorities have extradited a woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia, following a six-year legal battle that had strained relations between the two governments.

Malka Leifer, a former teacher accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, had been fighting extradition from Israel since 2014. Leifer maintains her innocence and the protracted court case and repeated delays over her extradition drew criticism from Australian officials as well as the country’s Jewish leaders.

READ MORE:Australia to ask Israel to return principal wanted in sex abuse charges

Israeli media photographed Leifer boarding a plane at Ben Gurion Airport early Monday, her ankles and wrists shackled. Her lawyer, Nick Kaufman, confirmed the extradition.

The Hebrew-language news site Ynet reported that she boarded a flight to Frankfurt, where she would transfer to another flight bound for Australia.

Her departure was timed so that she left the country before Israel's shutdown of the airport at midnight due to the country's coronavirus outbreak.

In December, the Supreme Court rejected a final appeal against her extradition, and Israel’s justice minister signed the order to send her to Australia.

Leifer faces 74 charges of child sex abuse that she allegedly committed while teaching in Melbourne.

RECOMMENDED

As accusations against her began surfacing in 2008.

Israeli-born Leifer left the school and returned to Israel, where she has lived since.

READ MORE:Online child abuse spikes during Covid-19 lockdowns

Critics, including Leifer’s alleged victims, had accused Israeli authorities of dragging out the case for far too long, while Leifer claimed she was mentally unfit to stand trial.

Last year, an Israeli psychiatric panel determined Leifer was lying about her mental condition, setting in motion the extradition.

Avi Nissenkorn, Israel’s former justice minister who had signed the extradition order, wrote on Twitter: “I promised that I would not hinder the extradition order, and that’s what I have done. Malka Leifer’s victims will finally earn an act of justice.”

Manny Waks, head of Voice against Child Sex Abuse, an organisation representing Leifer's victims, said in a statement that “this is an incredible day for justice!”

“We can now truly look forward to Leifer facing justice in Australia on the 74 charges she is facing,” he said.READ MORE: US Boy Scouts to face more than 80,000 sexual abuse claims

SOURCE:AP
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders