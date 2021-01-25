Indian and Chinese troops have brawled on their contested Himalayan border leaving injuries on both sides, military sources and media reports have said.

The incident last week came six months after a pitched battle which killed at least 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese forces.

The latest incident happened last week at Naku La in Sikkim state, military sources told AFP.

Media reports quoted Indian military officials as saying there were casualties on both sides.

READ MORE:China, India agree to de-escalate tension on Himalayan border

A Chinese patrol tried to cross into Indian territory and was forced back, the officials said.

Naku La connects Sikkim to the Tibet region in China.