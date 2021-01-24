The United States' commitment to Taiwan is "rock-solid", the State Department has said, as Taiwan reported another day of "incursions" by more than a dozen Chinese aircraft.

A total of 15 Chinese aircraft including 12 fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's Defence Ministry said.

A map provided by the ministry showed the Chinese aircraft again flew in between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea.

On Saturday, Taipei reported "incursion" of eight nuclear-capable H-6K bombers, four J-16 fighter jets, and Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft in its airspace.

Beijing hasn't commented yet.

Biden administration vows support to Taipei

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said it "notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People's Republic of China] attempts to intimidate its neighbours, including Taiwan" and "urges Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan".

The statement added Washington would continue to work on "deepening" ties with democratic Taiwan.

Taiwan split from China at the end of a civil war in 1949. Its 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by the mainland, whose leaders view the island as their territory and have vowed to one day take it.