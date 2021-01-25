“If climate change mitigation is about energy, adaptation is about water,” writes anthropologist Gokce Gunel. The former aims to curtail the drivers of climate change, while the latter aims to manage its actual or expected impacts by adjusting social, ecological, and economic systems.

By far, one of the most discussed aspects of climate change is the fate of freshwater, and its accessibility.

Many headlines have heralded global wars over freshwater, and the Dutch government has even funded the development of an online tool that can predict the likelihood of water-related conflict. Though large-scale international conflict over water is unlikely, the effects of water stress and scarcity are very real.

Already, over 2 billion people on the globe live in countries experiencing high water stress, and two-thirds of the world’s population experiences severe water scarcity for at least a month during the year.

By 2030, 700 million people could be displaced by intense water scarcity. In addition to drinking water, freshwater is important for agriculture and sanitation; poor water and sanitation facilities lead to health problems for nearly half of the population in developing countries, and is associated with 80 percent of disease, according to the Global Water Institute.

In many countries, the extraction of renewable resources has perhaps exceeded the natural renewal capacity of aquifers, and this is only expected to increase because the population is going to increase. By 2050, we will be about 9.7 to 10 billion inhabitants [on earth], which is a huge demand, not only for the water sector but also for food and energy. [...] And of course with the improving economies in many countries, it will mean that industries will demand more water. The household level and per capita demand may also increase. - Dr. Salinas, IHE Delft

It is no surprise then, that considerable scientific inquiry and international efforts revolve around the question of freshwater access and distribution. Researchers in the US have recently made a discovery that could make desalination - the process of removing salt and other impurities from water - 30 to 40 percent more efficient, and therefore potentially cheaper and more accessible.

Is desalination the answer to the world’s water woes, or will it lead to more harm than expected?

Centuries-old answer to the problem of freshwater

Since saltwater makes up over 97 percent of the globe’s water supply, desalination, an ancient and reliable method of freshwater production, and one that can be integrated into existing water systems with minimal health risks, seems like an obvious answer to the existential question of freshwater access.

“What desalination does, with all its problems and its expense is, it creates a local source of water. So if you're near the ocean or if you have access to groundwater, or if you have access to wastewater, you can create clean water,” Manish Kumar, a professor in the Department of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering at UT Austin, tells TRT World.

There are currently two commonly used methods of desalination: thermal and membrane-based. The first method entails boiling water and collecting the vapor, while the second, known as reverse osmosis desalination, forces water through a membrane to separate water from salt and other impurities. Both methods are energy and capital intensive, but for many regions, Kumar explains, “it's perhaps the only choice.”

Kumar is one of the co-leaders of the research whose findings could make desalination more efficient. The academic research team, along with DuPont Water Solutions, solved a decades-long puzzle regarding understanding how water actually moves through the membranes.

“In the last 40 years [of membrane technology]...all the innovation was done in the dark. Now we have a much more rational understanding of what can be done to make it better...so that this becomes much more efficient instead of trying thousands of different things and hoping that something would work.”

According to Jeffrey Wilbur, manager of the reverse osmosis membrane chemistry research group at DuPont Water Solutions, over the next few years, DuPont, which makes various desalination and water purification products, will look to use this discovery alongside their other tools.

Membrane-based desalination technology is cheaper, easier, and more energy efficient compared to thermal-based methods. However, it remains a costly option, may require complicated cost engineering, and demands specially-trained personnel for technical issues.

Currently, most the biggest market for desalination technologies is the Gulf region, which accounts for 70 percent of all desalination plants in the world, spread out primarily between Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain. Desalination helps produce about 80 percent of the total drinking water in GCC states.

“Technologies like this and advances like ours will really lead to its more widespread use throughout the developing world,” Kumar adds.

There are currently about 20,000 desalination plants around the world as of 2018, according to the International Desalination Association. In addition to industrial and agricultural use, it provides about 300 million people with drinking water.

About two-thirds of all desalination plants are located in wealthy nations.

One of several sustainable solutions