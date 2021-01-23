At least 11 fighters from Iraq's state-sponsored Hashed al Shaabi force have been killed in an ambush by Daesh north of the capital, said Hashed security sources.

The militants used light weapons and the cover of darkness to target the Hashed east of Tikrit, the capital of Iraq's Salahaddin province, two days after a twin suicide attack claimed by the group killed 32 people in Baghdad.

"IS [Daesh] launched an attack on the Hashed's Brigade 22," said one of the unit's officers Abu Ali al Maliki.

Maliki said the brigade commander was among those killed before reinforcements from the federal police came to the unit's aid.

Hashed security sources said the total toll was 11 dead and 10 wounded.

READ MORE:Daesh claims responsibility for twin suicide blasts in Baghdad