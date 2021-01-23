Bangladesh has launched a plan to house all of the country's homeless population that will benefit over 800,000 homeless and destitute families and is being touted as the world's largest housing project for the poor.

"In Mujib Year and on the 50th anniversary of our independence, no one will be homeless in Bangladesh. Our government is working tirelessly to achieve this aim," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday, as she inaugurated the Ashrayan-2 Project in a virtual ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions.

The ruling Awami League-led government has declared the year 2020-2021 as Mujib Year to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

Golden jubilee of independence