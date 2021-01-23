Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died at the age 87, his media company said.

King had been hospitalised in Los Angeles with a Covid-19 infection, according to several media reports.

He died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Ora Media, a television production company founded by King, said in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," it said.

He had endured health problems for many years, including a near-fatal stroke in 2019 and diabetes.

Never wanted to be perceived as journalist

Millions watched King interview world leaders, entertainers and other celebrities on CNN's "Larry King Live", which ran from 1985 to 2010.

Hunched over his desk in rolled-up shirt sleeves and owlish glasses, he made his show one of the network's prime attractions with a mix of interviews, political discussions, current event debates, and phone calls from viewers.

Even in his heyday, critics accused King of doing little pre-interview research and tossing softball questions to guests who were free to give unchallenged and self-promoting answers.

He responded by conceding he did not do much research so that he could learn along with his viewers.

Besides, King said, he never wanted to be perceived as a journalist.

"My duty, as I see it, is I'm a conduit," King told the Hartford Courant in 2007.

"I ask the best questions I can. I listen to the answers. I try to follow up. And hopefully, the audience makes a conclusion. I'm not there to make a conclusion. I'm not a soapbox talk-show host... So what I try to do is present someone in the best light."

Middle East Peace summit

With his celebrity interviews, political debates, and topical discussions, King wasn't just an enduring on-air personality.

He also set himself apart with the curiosity be brought to every interview, whether questioning the assault victim known as the Central Park jogger or billionaire industrialist Ross Perot, who in 1992 rocked the presidential contest by announcing his candidacy on King's show.

In its early years, "Larry King Live" was based in Washington, which gave the show an air of gravitas. Likewise King.