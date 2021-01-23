Russian police have arrested thousands of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C to demand the release of Alexey Navalny, the country's top opposition figure.

The OVD-Info group, which monitors political arrests, said at least 1,167 people were detained in Moscow and more than 460 at another large demonstration in St Petersburg.

Overall, it said 3,068 people had been arrested in some 90 cities, revising the count downward from its earlier report of 3,445. The group did not give an explanation for its revision. Russian police did not provide arrest figures.

In Moscow, an estimated 15,000 demonstrators gathered in and around Pushkin Square in the city centre, where clashes with police broke out and demonstrators were roughly dragged off by helmeted riot officers to police buses and detention trucks.

Some were beaten with batons.

Police eventually pushed demonstrators out of the square. Thousands then regrouped along a wide boulevard about a kilometre (half-mile) away, many of them throwing snowballs at the police before dispersing.

Some later went to protest near the jail where Navalny is held. Police made an undetermined number of arrests there.

The protests stretched across Russia’s vast territory, from the island city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk north of Japan and the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk, where temperatures plunged to minus-50 Celsius, to Russia’s more populous European cities.

Navalny's wife detained

In central Moscow, where Reuters reporters estimated at least 40,000 people had gathered in one of the biggest unauthorised rallies for years, police were seen roughly detaining people, bundling them into nearby vans.

The authorities said just some 4,000 people had shown up. The Foreign Ministry questioned Reuters' crowd estimate, using sarcasm to suggest it was too high.

"Why not just immediately say 4 million?," it quipped on its official Telegram messenger channel.

In Moscow, a police public-address system repeatedly blared messages telling people not to gather closely because of pandemic health concerns and warning that the protest was unlawful.

Helmeted riot officers sporadically grabbed participants and pushed them into police buses.

Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya said she was detained at a demonstration in Moscow.

"Apologies for the poor quality. Very bad light in the police van," she wrote on Instagram with an accompanying photo.

Russia accuses US diplomats of publishing rally routes

Russia accused the US embassy in Moscow of publishing routes of planned demonstrations and demanded an explanation from American diplomats.

"Yesterday the US embassy in Moscow published 'protest routes' in Russian cities and tossed around information about a 'march on the Kremlin,'" Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook, adding: "US colleagues will have to explain themselves."

The US State Department condemned what it called "harsh tactics" used against protesters.

"We call on Russian authorities to release all those detained for exercising their universal rights," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, calling for Navalny's "unconditional" release.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concern over Russia's response to mass protests, saying he deplored "widespread arrests" and the "disproportionate use of force."

Pressure on Navalny's aides

Navalny, 44, put out the call for nationwide protests after he was detained last week on arrival to Russia from Germany where he had been recuperating from a near-fatal attack with the nerve agent Novichok.

Russian authorities ramped up pressure on Navalny's aides on the eve of the protests, handing short jail terms and fines to his close associates for violating protest legislation.

Russia's media watchdog had also issued a warning to social media platforms that hosted calls for a large turnout at Saturday's demonstrations.