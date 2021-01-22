British police have broken up a wedding with almost 400 guests in violation of Covid lockdown rules, which only allow six people to attend.

"This was a completely unacceptable breach of the law," said Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett on Friday.

"People across the country are making sacrifices by cancelling or postponing weddings and other celebrations and there is no excuse for this type of behaviour."

Weddings are currently supposed to take place only under "exceptional circumstances".

However, officers found hundreds of people gathering in Stamford Hill, in north London, with the windows covered to stop people from seeing inside.

READ MORE:Birmingham mosque opens as Covid vaccine centre to quell misinformation

Wedding at school

The organiser of the wedding now could be fined up to $13,700, and five others were issued $273 penalties.

The wedding took place at the Yesodey Hatorah Girls School, which serves Haredi Jewish families in the area, home to the biggest Orthodox Jewish community in Europe.