Pollens, nuts, dust, shellfish or penicillin are among the allergens that many people fear being exposed to. Depending on the allergy, what follows is sometimes a skin reaction, sneezing, chest tightness, or anaphylaxis. In some rare cases that may be fatal if not treated immediately.

With vaccination gaining speed around the world, people with a history of allergic reactions now ask: Could the vaccine be dangerous for them?

Experts say, they shouldn't worry too much. The fear of side effects shouldn't deter people from getting vaccinated. Here’s why:

Allergic to one is not allergic to all

For Chest Diseases Specialist Prof Dr Muhammed Emin Akkoyunlu, it’s important to understand that anyone can be allergic to anything, including food, cosmetics or a smell. People should avoid receiving inoculations only if they have been tested and proven to be allergic to one of the ingredients of a vaccine.

In Turkey, where Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine is widely being used, a tweet went viral saying that a health worker who’s allergic to penicillin had an anaphylactic attack 15 minutes after receiving a jab. “She was allergic to penicillin...She was about to die while trying not to get sick,” her daughter said. She later recovered after a quick treatment.

Many people with penicillin allergies began wondering whether they would react to the Covid-19 vaccine.

But connecting the penicillin allergy with anaphylactic shock in such an event would be a medical misinterpretation, Akkoyunlu tells TRT World. This kind of reaction is extremely rare, reported with a frequency of about one in a million, and doesn’t make vaccines more dangerous than any other material we are exposed to for the first time.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, people with common allergies are not more likely than the general public to have an allergic reaction to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. That’s a sentiment Akkoyunlu echoes.

“Being allergic to a substance doesn't mean that you’ll be allergic to others,” he says.

“This could be a reaction against the vaccine itself or a specific ingredient a vaccine contains,” he says, adding that each vaccine can possibly trigger light reactions.

A 30-minute observation is key

What if people turn out to be allergic to one of the active ingredients of a vaccine? This factor can be addressed with proper education and observation, says Prof Dr Ismail Balik, the head of the infectious diseases department at Ankara University School of Medicine.