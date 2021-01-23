Canada’s Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden have agreed to join forces to combat coronavirus in North America and to meet next month, the prime minister’s office said following a call between the two leaders.

Trudeau, who has been keen to embrace the new president and turn the page on the often tumultuous Donald Trump years, was the first foreign leader to speak with Biden since Wednesday’s inauguration.

“They discussed collaboration on vaccines and acknowledged that the two countries’ efforts are strengthened by existing exchanges of medical personnel and the flow of critical medical supplies,” according to a read out of the call.

The two also agreed to expand cooperation on continental defence and in the Arctic, and said their respective top defence and foreign affairs would be meet at the earliest opportunity.

READ MORE: Exit Trump: World leaders react as Biden inauguration ushers in 'new dawn'