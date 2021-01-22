In the wake of the assault on the US capitol on January 6, Twitter and Facebook swiftly acted to permanently suspend Donald Trump’s personal account. Google and Apple followed shortly and banned Parler, the conservative social media platform that was a haven for the far-right as well as conspiracy theorists, from their app stores. Less than a week later, Amazon withdrew the platform’s web hosting services.

That the Big Tech heavyweights coalesced at a moment of unprecedented political turmoil to ‘deplatform’ problematic voices in the Trumpian ecosystem came to the delight of many who felt social media platforms had long given free rein to fringe views and disinformation vendors.

By doing so, however, a larger set of questions come to the fore.

Should Americans be worried that their free speech rights can be snuffed out under the guise of combating extremism? Who gets to be the arbiter of what is good speech and what isn’t? And more importantly, how did Big Tech become private gatekeepers of the public commons?

How effective is de-platforming?

De-platforming, which aims to restrict the ability of individuals to communicate with each other in public, is a subject that raises profound ethical and legal questions. But for the most part it is being discussed in the context of whether it can be an effective strategy to reduce hate speech and calls for violence on social media.

A 2015 Brookings Institution report found that even when Islamist extremists managed to log back onto Twitter using different handles, they struggled to retain their visibility and previous followers. But some experts claim that de-platforming can result in the migrated community showing signs of becoming more radicalised over time. For a small group of die-hards, removal only bolsters the same feelings of isolation and outrage that led to radicalisation in the first place.

There is also an argument to be made that de-platforming risks driving people into the deeper recesses of the internet, whereas before they were easier targets for intelligence and security agencies to surveil – similar to how Daesh (ISIS) accounts were tracked on social media.

Perhaps, as the saying goes, sunlight is the best form of disinfectant.

Slippery slope of tech censorship

The strategic efficacy of de-platforming aside, the fact that big corporations can possess the power to decide who can and can’t have a voice online is disquieting – not just in the US, but around the world. Facebook skirted a ban on ruling BJP lawmakers in India even after they had broken rules on hate speech. It has also complied with requests from the Vietnamese government to delete dissident accounts.

The way that the Russian and Chinese governments demonise, gag and imprison their own political opposition and dissidents is often reprimanded by Washington through the prism of human rights, invariably reinforcing the idea of American exceptionalism; its model of democracy to be envied and imported worldwide, where free speech and political dissent flourishes and considered indelibly American.