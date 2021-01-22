Tens of thousands of people protested in Nepal's capital against the prime minister for dissolving parliament and ordering new elections in an escalating feud within the governing party.

The supporters of a splinter group in the Nepal Communist Party marched peacefully in the centre of Kathmandu as they demanded that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli reinstate parliament.

Security was tight in the capital, with barbed wire barriers and police in riot gear blocking the area around the main government offices.

There were no reports of violence.