A month ago, the US Air Force quietly announced that it let an artificial intelligence act as a co-pilot on a U2 spy plane, effectively marking the first time an AI has directly controlled a military system in a simulated mission. The AI was charged with finding an unspecified enemy's missile sites after a launch. The announcement didn’t make the headlines.

The AI was endearingly named Artuµ, after the beeping robot droid co-pilot in the Star Wars franchise, while giving a nod to what effectively counts as its grandfather: the µZero algorithm created by the DeepMind AI, renowned for defeating world Go board game champion Lee Sedol in one try in 2016.

The ancient game relies as much on probability as it does on chance. By DeepMind’s second match against Sedol, it was already rewriting the rules. Five years later, DeepMind has evolved to the point where it can master any game without being told the rules.

Enter Artuµ, traditionally designed to win at Chess and Go, much like his predecessor. In five weeks, the AI had learned how to use the spy plane’s radar to perfection. A million virtual missions later, Artuµ wasn’t just a radar operator on the plane, but the mission’s effective commander.

Artuµ’s next educational experience is the realization of a dystopian nightmare to many: mastering electronic warfare, and testing it in the field.

With that, a new era of algorithmic warfare begins, on a battlefield that spans the world, made possible by innocuous tech startups far removed from the consequences of their efforts: gamifying warfare.

For Artificial Intelligence labs like DeepMind and Artuµ whose sole purpose is to discover all the rules, master them and win, that’s problematic.

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” - Arthur C. Clarke

But let’s take a step back. The link between warfare and games are nothing new, with an entire wargaming industry built upon it. In many senses, games have come to resemble reality.

Take flying a spy plane for instance. You’re rewarded for finding enemy positions. Being shot down or caught are penalties. The rules? Physics.

Artificial intelligence, often referred to as deep learning machines are given the same set of carrots and sticks and told to figure it out, and they do. Their reasoning remains a mystery however, lost in a black box of millions of permutations and correlations so dense no human mind can grasp.

"By far the greatest danger of Artificial Intelligence is that people conclude too early that they understand it." - Eliezer Yudkowsky

Traditional AI’s are told the rules up front, and forced to endure millions of simulations running at incredible speeds where they survive, or die. If they survive, their little discovery is passed on to their own next generation, and so the AI continues to evolve, much like biological beings are subject to natural selection.

The difference here is that this all occurs at lightning-fast speeds. An industry-standard artificial intelligence can carry out around 10,000 algorithmic permutations per second, per processor. An average computer has between 2-5 processor cores, and computers running AI’s aim for dozens if not hundreds.