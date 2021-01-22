Russia has welcomed US President Joe Biden's proposal to extend the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries, which is set to expire in less than two weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow stands for extending the pact and is waiting to see the details of the US proposal.

The White House said on Thursday that Biden has proposed to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty.

"We can only welcome political will to extend the document," Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

"But all will depend on the details of the proposal."

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

It expires on February 5.

READ MORE: US offers to extend New START nuclear arms treaty with Russia

Talks on extension of treaty

Russia has long proposed to prolong the pact without any conditions or changes, but former president Donald Trump's administration waited until last year to start talks and made the extension contingent on a set of demands.

The talks stalled, and months of bargaining have failed to narrow differences.

"Certain conditions for the extension have been put forward, and some of them have been absolutely unacceptable for us, so let's see first what the US is offering," Peskov said.

Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian ambassador at the international organisations in Vienna, also hailed Biden's proposal as an "encouraging step."

"The extension will give the two sides more time to consider possible additional measures aimed at strengthening strategic stability and global security," he tweeted.

Biden indicated during the campaign that he favoured the preservation of the New START treaty, which was negotiated during his tenure as vice president.

The talks on the treaty’s extension also were clouded by tensions between Russia and the United States, which have been fueled by the Ukrainian crisis, Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, and other irritants.