Russia has dismissed Western demands to release opposition leader Alexey Navalny, saying his calls for mass protests over his arrest were "troubling."

"This is absolutely a domestic affair and we will not allow anyone to interfere in it," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Legal pressure is ramping up against Putin's best-known domestic critic, who is due in court on defamation charges on Wednesday, as his allies in Russia call for protests in Moscow this weekend.

Navalny, 44, was arrested on Sunday as he returned to Russia from Germany for the first time since he recovered from a near-fatal poisoning with the Soviet-designed Novichok nerve agent in August.

'Putin is tsar'

Navalny hit back on Tuesday with the publication of a corruption investigation into a lavish $1.35 billion property on Russia's Black Sea coast that he alleged was owned by Putin.

In a two-hour long video accompanying the report on his blog, Navalny describes the vast estate as a "state within Russia" in which Putin is "tsar."

Russia's prison service said it had detained Navalny for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given in 2014 on fraud charges that he says were politically motivated.

A hastily organised court on Monday ordered him jailed for 30 days, prompting associates to call on Russians to take to the streets in central Moscow and march towards the Kremlin on Saturday.

Protests planned in Moscow

Demonstrations in Moscow have been banned due to coronavirus restrictions, but Navalny's right-hand man Leonid Volkov said on Tuesday the organisers would not seek formal permission from authorities to stage the rally.

Volkov said the prospect that the unauthorised rally could result in detentions for Navalny's supporters would not deter them, pointing to what he said were multiplying attacks on the opposition.

"Putin poisoned Navalny and Navalny is now behind bars," he said.

Navalny accuses Putin of ordering his poisoning, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Measures to contain protests

Authorities in Russia have taken elaborate measures to curb opposition protests in more than 60 Russian cities.

Navalny's associates in Moscow and other regions have been detained in the lead-up to the rallies.

Opposition supporters and independent journalists have been approached by police officers with official warnings against protesting.

Universities and colleges in different Russian regions have urged students not to attend rallies, with some saying students may be subject to disciplinary action, including expulsion.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said "it is only natural that there are warnings ... about the possible consequences related to noncompliance with the law" since there are calls for "unauthorised, unlawful events."