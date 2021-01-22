Bitcoin has wavered and headed toward its sharpest weekly drop since September as worries about regulation and its frothy rally drove a pullback from recent record highs.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency fell more than 5 percent to an almost three-week low of $28,800 early in the Asia session, before steadying near $32,000. It has lost 11 percent so far this week, the biggest drop since a 12 percent fall in September.

Traders said a report posted to Twitter by BitMEX Research suggesting that part of a bitcoin may have been spent twice was enough to trigger selling, even if concerns were later resolved.

"You wouldn't want to rationalise too much into a market that's as inefficient and immature as bitcoin, but certainly there's a reversal in momentum," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne, in the wake of the BitMEX report.

"The herd has probably looked at this and thought it sounded scary and shocking and it's now the time to sell."

Bitcoin was trading more than 20 percent below the record high of $42,000 hit two weeks ago, losing ground amid growing concerns that it is one of a number of price bubbles and as cryptocurrencies catch regulators' attention.

