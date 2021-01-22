When Trumpian insurrectionists besieged the US Capitol building earlier this month, many American commentators bemoaned that the scenes resembled those from Afghanistan, Iraq, or some other troubled foreign land.

The insinuation that the assault – which was aimed at thwarting certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory – was un-American is true in one sense: it marked a break from America’s exemplary tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, which has spanned two centuries. But the ideas and, indeed, the culture of violence behind the insurrection are very much American.

The insurrectionists, a militant motley crew of Trump supporters united under the farcical “Stop the Steal” campaign, are the latest manifestation of a broader dynamic in American political culture termed by historian Richard Hofstadter as “the paranoid style.”

The Paranoid Style in American Politics…

Writing in 1964, Hofstadter defined the paranoid style as: “the feeling of persecution…systematized in grandiose theories of conspiracy…against a nation, a culture, [or] way of life.” While the American political experiment is exceptional in many ways, both Hofstadter’s study and current history make clear that Americans do not possess some magic immunity to political extremism. They are no less vulnerable to mistruths and irrational appeals to fear than other human societies.

America has seen many waves of the paranoid style since its founding. These include the nativist, anti-Catholic Know-Nothing movement of the 1850s and the anti-Communist McCarthyites of the 1950s and John Birch Society of the 1960s. A common thread uniting past and current movements is the claim that America is threatened by a traitorous cabal within the power elite controlled by an external force, such as the Catholic Church, the Soviet Union, or the Muslim Brotherhood.

…Becomes mainstream

The propensity of the American political system to self-correct has generally led to the eventual marginalisation of such malign political forces, though 1964 Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater flirted with the John Birch Society, whose membership around that time had reached 100,000.

America’s ability to self-correct has eroded over the past three decades, in large part due to the onslaught on the country’s civic culture by a right-wing media ecosystem that promotes a radical anti-statism, siege mentality, and militant devotion to the cult of the gun. The relentless onslaught of hyper-partisanship, along with the war on terror, has generated a massive fear industry and mainstreamed the paranoid style in America.

Conservative media outlets have pounded a fear of the other and of the bureaucratic state in the heads of white Americans, leading to a paranoid, rejectionist political culture. For example, during a stretch of the Obama era, Fox News evening programming would invariably revolve around three — unsurprisingly, racially tinged — topics: ISIS, Ebola, and illegal immigration.