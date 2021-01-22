A famous saying in Turkey goes, “The Quran was revealed in Mecca; recited in Cairo; and written in Istanbul” relaying the centrality of the holy scripture of Muslims, as well as the different mediums, including psalmody and calligraphy, that major cities of the Islamic world have historically been known for.

In Istanbul, which has historically been a centre of Islamic calligraphy, the spirit of this art is imbued in every facet of the city, where tombstones, mosques, as well as unexpected fountains among contemporary buildings display this intricate and grand, yet subtle form.

The Albaraka Turk International Calligraphy Competition aims to both preserve the classical Islamic arts, particularly calligraphy, and introduce the arts to the general public by increasing awareness and interest. The competition has officially opened for entries, under the theme, “Society and Good Morality".

Calligraphers, or hattats will have until April 15, 2021 to submit their works, which will then be judged by a panel of judges including, M. Ugur Derman, Hasan Celebi, M. Husrev Subasi, Savas Cevik, Ali Toy, Mehmed Ozcay, and Davut Bektas. Winners of the competition will receive a total of 600,000 Turkish liras ($81,000), and the award-winning pieces will join Albaraka’s art collection after being decorated by illumination artists, which are displayed in exhibitions around the world, and are included in the Albaraka Calendar every year.