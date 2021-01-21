South Africa will buy doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine at a price 2.5 times higher than most European countries.

The continent's worst virus-hit country has ordered at least 1.5 million shots of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, expected in January and February.

A senior health official on Thursday said those doses would cost $5.25 each, nearly 2.5 times the amount paid by most European countries.

"The National Department of Health confirms that the price $5.25 is what was quoted to us," deputy director-general of health Anban Pillay said via text message, without explaining the price difference.

European Union members countries will pay just $2.16 for Oxford-AstraZeneca's shots, according to information leaked by a Belgian minister on Twitter last month.

Bilateral deals between wealthier governments and coronavirus vaccine manufacturers have raised concern over price hikes and lack of supply for low- and middle-income countries.

'It's definitely unjust and unfair'

Pillay said that the price was based on South Africa's status as an upper-middle-income country under a World Bank classification.

The price is higher than the $3 a dose that South Africa and other countries on the continent are due to pay for the same vaccine under an African Union (AU) arrangement, and the $3.03 per dose European Union countries have agreed to pay.

Fatima Hassan, head of the Health Justice Initiative, a South African organisation focused on health rights and inequality, said there needed to be more transparency about the terms of AstraZeneca's agreement with SII.

"It's definitely unjust and unfair," she said, referring to the price of $5.25 a dose.

"South Africa can't regulate its own prices because it is desperate to save lives and there is huge pressure from the public to secure doses."

'Vaccine nationalism'