When France sided with Greece over its maximalist claims in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, Greek nationalists cheered it on. Greek media outlets described France's aid as a ‘strategic alliance’, and forecasted it will be a game-changer vis-a-vis Turkey.

In line with this thinking, the Greek government agreed to buy French weapons. Immediately afterward, French president Emmanuel Macron wrote a letter to Turkey beginning with “Dear Tayyip”.

In the dispute between Ankara and Athens, the French government is seizing an opportunity as opposed to having any conviction in Greek claims. Due to the French position on the Channel Islands of the United Kingdom, Macron knows well how inappropriate the Greek claims are, but this did not prevent him from pursuing his Neo-Napoleonic policies. By doing so, he aimed to counterbalance Germany’s growing dominance in the EU after Brexit

However, a second motive became clear later. Turkish superiority in military terms prevented Athens from pursuing gunboat diplomacy and every military provocation by Greece failed. Facing reality, the Greek administration had two choices; either to enter dialogue with Turkey or follow the French lead.

At that time, Liana Kanelli, a member of the Greek Parliament for the Communist Party of Greece warned the Greeks that they are making a ‘fatal mistake’ by relying on Paris. However, her voice was not heard. Mitsotakis decided to follow Macron.

Paris sent fighter jets and an aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean, advocated strong European sanctions against Turkey, tried to gather Mediterranean states within the EU, and doubled down on rhetoric against Ankara. France also offered selling Greece its Rafale fighter jets.

Despite France's failure on every front – from convincing EU members to sanction Turkey to forming a Mediterranean axis within the EU – Mitsotakis continued down this road. Greek lawmakers approved the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale jets from France for $3.04 billion. With this, the signing of the arms deal by the respective defense ministers of both nations has become a mere formality.

Thanks to the Greek government, Macron managed to increase his stature, played his geopolitical game to lead the EU in foreign policymaking and geopolitics. On top of that, he guaranteed a lucrative economic deal for French defense companies. An economic boost to the French defense industry subsidised by the Greek taxpayer.

Through all this France gained what it needed for itself in the dispute between Turkey and Greece – Athens on the other end has gained nothing from this ‘alliance’.