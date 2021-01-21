The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for twin suicide blasts on a commercial district in Baghdad that killed more than 32 people and left 110 wounded.

One Daesh suicide bomber targeted a group of shoppers and day labourers in Baghdad's Tayaran Square, and a second bomber detonated his explosives when a crowd gathered to help the wounded.

According to Iraqi state media, this was the deadliest attack in the city since January 2018.

According to an interior ministry statement, the first suicide bomber rushed into the market, claiming to feel sick.

Once a crowd of people had gathered around him, he detonated his explosives.

After the first blast went off, people began tending to victims and the wounded. A second attacker then struck and detonated his device, the ministry said.

Medical sources told AFP they feared the death toll could be twice as high as officially announced.

After midnight, Daesh posted a claim of responsibility for the attack on its online propaganda channels.

After years of deadly sectarian violence, suicide bombings have become relatively rare in the capital.

The last such attack took place in June 2019 and left several people dead.

In January 2018, a suicide bombing in Tayaran Square killed more than 30 people, just a few months before the last parliamentary election.

Elections in Iraq are typically preceded by escalating violence, including bombings and assassinations.

Fresh elections