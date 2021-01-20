Is there an afterlife? A novel Netflix series claims to prove there is, even as it crosses into realms beyond science.

"Surviving Death" is based on a book by journalist Leslie Kean, which explores near-death experiences, mediums and séances, ghost-hunting and supposed past-life memories.

While the show tries its level best to present "proof" for all this, it sometimes gets its own narrative confused by taking paranormal beliefs as seriously as more critical questions about death itself. The show takes on religion as something that can be proven or disproven, even though most religious beliefs aren’t something that can readily be tested.

But what happens when you die? Arguably, only the dead know exactly what transpires. The show tries to give its viewers a heads up on death before they kick the bucket.

Near-death experiences

The documentary first explores close encounters with death, interviewing subjects who share harrowing stories of the times they drowned or flatlined. The show explains how consciousness as we know it quickly comes to an end seconds after the brain’s cerebral cortex stops receiving blood flow, measured through the absence of brain activity.

But the interviewed subject claims to have experienced something. Some saw doctors trying to revive them, while others saw bright lights and described how they met their dead relatives, and fell into a void of colors or saw a tunnel.

This isn’t new though. Near-death experiences have been the focus of scientific inquiry for some time, with some evidence to indicate that people can continue to experience consciousness and brain activity even after the heart stops. Philosopher and Psychologist Raymond Moody first described it in 1975, after studying 50 people who were ‘medically dead’, yet shared similar experiences after reportedly dying.

“What has amazed me since the beginning of my interest are the great similarities in the reports,” he wrote in his book Life after Life. “Despite the fact they come from people of highly varied religious, social, and educational backgrounds.”

Modern scientists have continued to chip away at the same mysteries. A 2018 study in the Frontiers of Psychology journal found that near-death experiences were highly similar to experiences by people who took the psychedelic drug N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), so often touted by celebrity podcaster Joe Rogan.

While scientists disagree on whether DMT can be found in humans, it seems to be produced naturally in the mammalian brain. In 2019, a study reported that rats undergoing heart attacks showed higher levels of DMT.

DMT psychedelic experiences are often reported as inter-dimensional, overwhelming, and losing their sense of self. Scientists report that this ‘ego death’ often provokes thoughts of death and a total loss of self in subjects.

But that doesn’t necessarily make near-death experiences mystical, and it’s hard to tell what’s actually happening. For one, studying the moment of death is incredibly difficult. Scientists still disagree on when death occurs exactly, and the big question of what causes near-death experiences has yet to be answered.