While many Europeans breathed a sigh of relief when Joe Biden clinched victory over Donald Trump, a majority of them neither see America’s political system working properly, nor expect the incoming president to stop the country's relative decline on the world stage.

The findings in a survey by the European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) reveal that Europeans are increasingly losing faith in America’s ability to defend the region.

The ECFR poll across eleven countries found that 53 percent thought Biden’s victory made a “positive difference to their countries” and 57 percent that it was “beneficial for the EU.”

Despite the positive tone that Biden’s victory has set in the EU, Europeans are distrustful of the American electorate and its inability to prevent a Trump-like character emerging again in four years' time.

Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse and its most important country, had the sharpest opinion towards the US. When asked whether “Americans can be trusted” after voting for Trump, 53 percent of Germans believed that they could not.

In comparison, only 32 percent of all respondents in the other European countries said that Americans couldn’t be trusted, slightly ahead of 27 percent of people who disagreed with the statement.

The findings are a stark reminder of the impact Trump’s style of governance has had on Europe. While Trump has catalysed the process, European attitudes towards America have been slowly shifting at least since America’s controversial invasion of Iraq.

In a survey from 2001, a majority of Europeans disapproved of George W. Bush’s international relations policy.

Following the Iraq war in 2003, which was opposed by France and Germany in particular, relations between the US and the EU nosedived.

When Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential elections, he was greeted by a relieved EU and cheerful masses when he gave a speech in Berlin in front of thousands. The honeymoon, however, didn’t last long.

The Obama years brought their own tensions. The NSA wiretap scandal, which saw American intelligence agencies tapping Angela Merkel’s phone, as well as a growing distance between the two sides proved to be a low point.