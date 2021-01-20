Turkey has vaccinated more than 1 million people in the first week of its nationwide rollout of Covid-19 shots developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Health Ministry data showed.

The programme was launched last Thursday, starting with health workers and then including the elderly.

More than 600,000 people were vaccinated in the first two days but the pace has slowed since then to around 100,000 people per day.

Turkey began inoculating people at the age of 90 and over against coronavirus on Tuesday in nursing homes and care homes for the elderly.

Ankara launched the programme last week, vaccinating health workers first, and inoculated more than 285,000 people on the first day.

Following the first administration of vaccine, the second dose will be administered 28 days later.

Health officials have spent two weeks testing the safety of the doses delivered from China after preliminary studies involving 7,371 volunteers in Turkey showed Sinovac's vaccine to be 91.25 percent effective.

But a bigger trial in Brazil put the efficacy of Sinovac at 50.4 percent, while a third one in Indonesia resulted in a 65.3 percent success rate.

READ MORE:What's behind varying efficacy data for Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine?