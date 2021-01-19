Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has survived a vote of confidence but failed to secure an overall majority in parliament, leaving his ruling coalition severely weakened as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has been teetering near collapse since former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his Italia Viva party last week, depriving Conte of his majority in the Senate.

Weeks of tensions over the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis came to a head with a late-night vote of confidence in the upper chamber on Tuesday.

Conte won by 156 votes to 140, but only after almost all Italia Viva's senators abstained – and crucially, the result fell short of the 161 needed for an overall majority.

"Italy doesn't have a moment to lose," tweeted Conte after the vote. "Right back to work to overcome the health emergency and the economic crisis."

The government, comprised mainly of the former anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), now limps on but without a strong mandate to govern at a crucial time.

Italy is facing an unprecedented crisis as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 83,000 lives and devastated the economy.

"The result is a very slim majority," Maurizio Molinari, editor of the left-leaning La Repubblica newspaper, told Rai News television, saying it poses "very, very serious question marks" about the government's durability.

Conte will likely seek to win over opposition lawmakers to bolster his position in the coming days and weeks, as he seeks to push through notably a 220-billion-euro ($267 billion) spending plan for European Union recovery funds.

Still, "it remains unclear how such a weak and unwieldy coalition... without a majority can lead Italy out of the deepest economic crisis since World War II amid a pandemic," noted Wolfango Piccoli of the Teneo political consultancy.

European tradition

Conte has over the past two days appealed to both the Senate and the lower Chamber of Deputies to support him, both to guide Italy out of the crisis and keep the right-wing opposition out of power.

Opinion polls suggest that if the turmoil were to force snap elections, a centre-right coalition comprising Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini's far-right League party would win.