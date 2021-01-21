The US has been the number one enemy for Iran since the 1979 Revolution, which toppled a pro-Washington Iranian regime and brought in a government influenced by an emboldened Shia clergy.

“America is the number one enemy of our nation,” said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, in 2017 after then-President Donald Trump signaled that Washington will withdraw from the nuclear deal with Tehran.

But now with the swearing-in of the new Biden administration yesterday, both the political and popular mood in Iran has shown a significant shift, according to Fatima A Karimkhan, a Tehran-based Iranian journalist.

Karimkhan has been hearing optimistic statements from a lot of ordinary people on the streets of Tehran. “The enemy of Iran's people is not in the White House anymore,” is one of the common hearings in the capital these days, she tells TRT World.

Despite Khamenei’s hardline stance against the US, ordinary people and a significant part of the Iranian political establishment appear to distinguish different forces in the American politics.

“People are super excited about the new Biden presidency, mostly because he is more reliable [than Trump], and people look at him as they looked at Obama,” Karimkhan says.

“His decisions will have a critical effect on Iran, mostly on the country’s upcoming election,” Karimkhan views.

In June, the Shia-majority country will hold its presidential elections, which will again entertain a political theatre for the perennial fight between moderates and hardliners.

Hardliners versus moderates

The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Trump’s heavy sanctions over Tehran, increasing inflation and the financial crisis, has strengthened Iran’s hardliners considerably, weakening the moderate Hassan Rouhani government.

Despite hardliners’ call for a preparation for an all-out war with the US, the Rouhani government has urged for political calm ahead of the November elections, according to Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi-Kurdish analyst and a former adviser to the Iraqi presidency.

“There is a power struggle in Iran between hardliners led by the Revolutionary Guards and moderates led by the country’s moderate President Hassan Rouhani,” said the analyst in a previous interview with TRT World.

“The Iranian government does not want to have a war with the US, waiting for the results of the November elections. But the Revolutionary Guards want to take an immediate revenge of their former leader Qasem Soleimani’s assassination,” Bulovali added.

With Biden’s election, moderates appear to have a powerful argument against the hardliners, as they foresee a political revival in Washington. They tell their counterparts that their patience and waiting might pay back finally - this may also benefit them in the elections.

“If he goes back to the JCPOA, everything will change in Iran,” is another common expression across Tehran, Karimkhan says.

Khamenei, the ultimate mediator between moderates and hardliners, has also appeared to favour waiting rather than entering a dangerous military engagement with the US.

“There are certainly differences between the policies of Democrats and Republicans, as well as between the personality traits of Trump and Biden,” wrote Kamal Kharazi, an adviser to Khamenei.