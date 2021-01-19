The outcome of the American presidential election did not please the leadership in Abu Dhabi. Like their counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Israel, Emirati officials have been supportive of most pillars of President Trump’s foreign policy agenda in the Middle East.

Heavily focused on efforts to weaken the Islamic Republic of Iran, keen to avoid criticising the human rights records of US-friendly governments, and always determined to increase American arms sales to regional actors such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the outgoing administration established deep relations with Abu Dhabi.

Although the UAE is likely in a strong position to work closely with the Biden administration, the change in US leadership raises some concerns for Abu Dhabi. However, with a foreign policy that has proven to be flexible, the UAE might successfully navigate the coming changes in US foreign policy more easily than other governments, particularly in light of the Abraham Accords’ passage and the UAE’s hedging policy toward Iran.

Many in Washington believe that the UAE has been America’s strongest Arab ally in the “Global War on Terrorism” and Biden’s administration will probably try to build on the special partnership that Washington and Abu Dhabi began investing in heavily back in the 2000s—at least in certain domains.

The perceived Iranian threat

Throughout Trump’s presidency, Washington’s anti-Iran “maximum pressure” agenda did much to assuage Emirati concerns from the Obama era that the US had planned to abandon its Gulf Arab friends in favor of a partial thaw in US-Iran relations.

When President Trump pulled the US out of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, the UAE was one of only four countries globally to applaud the controversial move, which resulted in years of escalating brinkmanship between Washington and Tehran that has endured into the final days of the Trump presidency.

As is the case with some of the US’s other regional allies and partners, the UAE has concerns about how reducing Washington’s pressure on Tehran in the post-Trump era could embolden Iran in its regional conduct, which Abu Dhabi sees as predatory and destabilising.

The Islamic Republic’s clout within Arab states is a major source of unease for Abu Dhabi, which saw the JCPOA as suboptimal and believes that the US would be misguided to return to the accord, at least in its 2015 form.

Human rights in the Arab world

Although Trump and those around him cynically invoked the struggle to defend human rights when pursuing policies that targeted adversaries such as China, Iran, Syria, and Venezuela, the outgoing administration did next to nothing to put similar pressure on US-friendly states in the Gulf.

The extent to which Trump’s administration bent over backwards to give Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the benefit of the doubt amid the Jamal Khashoggi murder underscored how bereft concerns about human rights and international law have been in Trump’s handling of Saudi Arabia. Never before has a US administration been so overtly transactional with its Middle Eastern allies and partners.

There may be good reason to expect the Biden administration to clash with Abu Dhabi regarding human rights issues related to the UAE’s own foreign policy. Specifically, Abu Dhabi’s support for the Syrian government, Libya’s General Khalifa Haftar, the Wagner Group, and Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) could be more contentious issues in US-UAE relations in the Biden era.

However, it remains to be seen whether that would take the form of empty rhetoric or more concrete action. A major challenge for Biden will be to rein in the agendas of counter-revolutionary states in the region such as the UAE. These governments felt emboldened by Trump’s foreign policy, with respect to some of their maximalist positions and bellicose conduct. Of course, doing so will not be easy and the Biden administration will likely come to understand that the UAE is not a country which Washington can necessarily influence or control so easily.

In Syria, Biden’s administration will certainly uphold the US position that Bashar al Assad’s regime is illegitimate. The president-elect’s pick for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has advocated helping anti-Assad forces maintain control of Idlib province.

For the UAE, which reconciled with Damascus in late 2018 and has subsequently supported Assad’s regime in various ways over the past two years, questions about Syria’s future role in the region could add some tension to US-UAE relations. It will be important to see how Abu Dhabi navigates the US sanctions on Syria—known as the Caesar Act—while the Emiratis try to help the war-torn country rebuild under the Assad regime.