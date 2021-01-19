WORLD
Iranian army commandos, paratroopers start drills near mouth of Gulf
Iran’s state TV showed paratroopers landing behind mock enemy lines on the Gulf of Oman and preparing attacks with missile launchers.
This handout photo provided by the Iranian army office on January 19, 2021, shows Iran's airborne infantry or paratroopers taking part in a military drill in the coastal region of Makran in southeastern Iran. / AFP
January 19, 2021

Iranian army commandos and paratroopers have started exercises near the mouth of the Gulf, on the last full day of US President Donald Trump's administration.

State TV on Tuesday showed paratroopers landing behind mock enemy lines near the port of Jask on the Gulf of Oman and preparing attacks with missile launchers.

"The recent war games show to enemies the Iranian nation's will to defend its independence and territorial integrity," Revolutionary Guard commander General Hossein Salami told state TV.

"Our fingers are on the trigger on behalf of the nation."

Last week, the Revolutionary Guard fired long-range ballistic missiles at mock enemy warships in the Indian Ocean and tested domestically manufactured drones in Iran's central desert region.

READ MORE: Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted

RECOMMENDED

Iran's missile programmes

Last Wednesday, Iran tested short-range naval missiles in the Gulf, and exercises earlier this month featured a wide array of domestically produced drones.

Iran has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, regarding them as a deterrent and retaliatory force against the United States and other adversaries in the event of war.

Periodic confrontations have taken place between Iran's military and US forces in the Gulf since 2018, when Trump abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reinstated harsh sanctions against Tehran.

President-elect Joe Biden has said the US will rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran resumes strict compliance.

READ MORE:Iran nuclear deal parties hopeful US will rejoin pact

SOURCE:Reuters
