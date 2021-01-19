In the past, experts posited that winter depresses people as the lack of sunlight and freezing cold temperatures makes humans feel insecure, often resulting in Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

But newer studies show that might not be the case, putting some weight behind what we call ‘the Christmas spirit’ and the allure of snowfall.

Let’s first take a look at what the old science says.

During winter, particularly when it’s snowing, you might feel a little sluggish, an effect that has long been interpreted by psychologists as a sign of depression potentially linked to SAD, due to receiving less sunlight.

SAD is defined as a type of depression related to seasonal changes, with a set start and end in the season. Its symptoms usually begin in the autumn and escalate further into the winter, making people feel ‘sad’.

Experts say the lower levels of sunlight have a negative impact on our internal body clock. Less exposure to sunlight leads to diminishing levels of serotonin, a type of neurotransmitter, which is an important factor in altering moods whether good or bad, eventually increasing or decreasing our feelings of depression.

But newer studies have drawn attention to some important nuances.

While most researchers have concluded that brain activity reaches its lowest levels during the winter, its performance and reactions are as good as other seasons of the year.

“You could even think of this reduced winter neural activity as your brain entering a kind of ‘eco mode’, allowing it to perform as well as it does in summer but while consuming fewer resources,”wrote Christian Jarrett, a psychologist and an author.

It means the feeling of sluggishness might not necessarily be a sign of depression, but it could be like the reaction of a tortoise, which pulls itself into his or her shell in a reaction to external threats, despite maintaining its functions as it continues walking.

Winter brain is slow, but efficient

One way to imagine how our brain changes is to imagine the differences between a hyperactive and calm-mannered attitude - reduced winter activity versus a very active neurological system during the summer time.

Overactive brain activity expends greater energy to achieve the same objectives as a calmer attitude, like in winter time, which uses less energy to attain the same goals.

If the results are the same why do we use up more energy achieving them? That’s the definition of the reduced winter brain activity’s basic philosophy.

“For comparison, consider research showing how the more expert people become at a task, the less brain activity is seen while they perform that task, as the brain becomes more efficient,” Jarrett analysed.

Think about an experienced attorney or a tennis player compared to a junior lawyer or a sports rookie to better understand reduced winter brain activity and its improved efficiency.

The experienced attorney listens to a client silently and methodically while the junior lawyer might be interrupting or talking a lot to persuade his or her client on their expertise. It’s clear that most of the time, clients will go with the confident, methodical, attorney rather than a junior lawyer who might exude stress.