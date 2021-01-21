US President Joe Biden is pledging a new path for the nation after Donald Trump’s four years in office.

That starts with confronting a pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans and extends to sweeping plans on health care, education, immigration and more.

But for most of the world, Biden's term, with vice-president Kamala Harris, also comes with hope of repairing ties left strained, or even wrecked, by Trump's chaotic four years. Harris becomes the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

Follow here for latest reactions from global leaders to the Biden-Harris era:

China

“China looks forward to working with the new administration to promote sound & steady development of China-US relations and jointly address global challenges in public health, climate change & growth,” China’s ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, tweeted.

Colombia

Biden “understands the importance of cooperation among nations,” said former Colombian president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos, who left office in 2018. “As a matter of fact, if we don’t cooperate – all nations – to fight climate change, then we will all perish. It’s as simple as that."

Venezuela

In Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro's government urged dialogue with the Biden administration, while hoping the new president abandons the avalanche of damaging sanctions Trump imposed to attempt a regime change.

New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Biden was a good friend to New Zealand and highlighted in particular the words given in his inaugural address. “President Biden’s message of unity as he takes office is one that resonates with New Zealanders,” Ardern said.

Gulf states

The leaders of Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have all sent messages of congratulations.

Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has tweeted his congratulations, adding "I look forward to working with you and your team to reinforce our alliance and to realize a Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has hailed Biden's inauguration, saying: "America is back.

America's new beginning will make democracy even greater. Together with the Korean people, I stand by your journey toward 'America United'."

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed US President Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord, but called on him to adopt an "ambitious" plan to fight global warming.

"I warmly welcome President Biden's steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis," Guterres said in a statement.

"We look forward to the leadership of United States in accelerating global efforts towards net zero, including by bringing forward a new nationally determined contribution with ambitious 2030 targets and climate finance in advance of COP26 in Glasgow later this year."

France

French President Emmanuel Macron lauded Biden's decision to return to the Paris Climate Accord, telling him "welcome back" in a congratulatory message after his inauguration.

"Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!" Macron tweeted in English.

"We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!"

NATO

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg congratulates Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States and Harris as the Vice President.

"The bond between North America and Europe is the bedrock of our security, and a strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"NATO Allies need to stand together to address the security consequences of the rise of China, the threat of terrorism, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, and a more assertive Russia."

"A strong #NATO is good for both North America & Europe, as none of us can tackle the challenges we face alone. Today is the start of a new chapter & I look forward to our close cooperation!" he said in a separate tweet after the inauguration ceremony.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi congratulated Biden on his social media account.

"My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership" Modi said on Twitter.

WHO

The head of the World Health Organization, WHO, congratulated Biden and Harris after their inauguration.

"Congratulations President @JoeBiden and Vice-President @KamalaHarris on your #Inauguration today. Here's to a healthier, fairer, safer, more sustainable world", Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

Biden has said he will halt the withdrawal of the US from the WHO, a process initiated by former President Trump.

Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said he was "impatient" to work together with Biden "for peace and stability in the region and in the world."

Resistance movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said it was "not sorry" to see Trump depart, calling him "the world's main source and sponsor of oppression, violence and extremism" and partner in "Israeli aggression" against the Palestinians.

Biden "must correct the wrong historical path of American policy which is oppressing our people," and end policies aiming at "destroying the Palestinian cause", said Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum.

At the same time Palestinian government in the West Bank said it hoped Biden administration would be a chance to resolve the conflict.

"We hope that the presence of Biden will be a chance to apply international law and resolve the conflict, establishing an independent Palestinian state and putting an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people," said Jibril Rajub, a senior official from Abbas' Fatah party.

"Netanyahu is welcoming Biden with settlements," said Nabil Abu Rudeina, a spokesman for Palestinian president Abbas.

"His only aim is to destroy the two-state solution."

Under Trump, the United States recognised Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital and moved its embassy there, sparking Palestinian outrage.

Palestinian President Abbas, who has accused Trump of unfair bias toward Israel with policies like moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, expressed hope for a more even-handed approach from Biden.

He urged “a comprehensive and just peace process that fulfils the aspirations of the Palestinian people for freedom and independence.”

Vatican

Pope Francis told Biden that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world.

In a message sent shortly after the second Catholic US president was sworn in, Francis also said he hoped Biden would work towards a society marked by true justice, freedom and respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those with no voice.

"Under your leadership, may the American people continue to draw strength from the lofty political, ethical and religious values that have inspired the nation since its founding," Francis said.

"I likewise ask God, the source of all wisdom and truth, to guide your efforts to foster understanding, reconciliation and peace within the United States and among the nations of the world in order to advance the universal common good," he said.

Israel