The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have held their first talks in 18 months on resolving one of Europe's most intractable territorial disputes on Friday, agreeing to a face-to-face meeting next week on the "very difficult" process.

Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence after the province broke away in the bloody 1998-99 war that was ended only by a NATO bombing campaign against Serb troops.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a video summit that was also joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

These discussions will be followed by more online talks on Sunday between Hoti and Vucic as well as EU officials, and then their meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Macron and Merkel said in a joint statement after the talks.

They encouraged Hoti and Vucic to "achieve substantial progress in the negotiations in the coming months," the statement said.

"There are very difficult perspectives for the outcome of this dialogue, but there is a commitment by everyone to proceed step by step," added a French presidential official, who asked not to be named.

Pressure over joining EU

Both Kosovo and Serbia have been facing mounting pressure from the West to resolve the impasse which is seen as crucial to either side joining the EU.

Talks between Serbia and Kosovo broke down in November 2018.

"The normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia is essential for the security and stability of the region and of great importance if the two countries are to join the EU," the statement by the French and German leaders said.

A senior EU official in Brussels who followed the talks echoed the sentiment that significant challenges remained, saying "This is the beginning of the story."

Hoti told the online summit that the normalisation of relations "can be achieved only if Kosovo and Serbia respect each other's statehood," his office said.

Speaking after the meeting, Vucic said, “we had really tough negotiations,” and that he told Macron and Merkel that if Kosovo's independence "is what they want to talk about, then these talks are completely meaningless.”

“We will not have an easy time in the future. I think we will be exposed to great, great, let me not say pressure, but expectations from our European partners," Vucic said.